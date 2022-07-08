Mexican prosecutor investigates former president Peña Nieto | News

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of the Mexican Ministry of Finance announced this Thursday that the country’s Attorney General’s Office (FGR) opened an investigative file against former President Enrique Peña Nieto due to irregular movements in his financial accounts.

The FIU noticed international transfers in the accounts of the former president (2012-2018), between the years 2019 and 2021 for values ​​of 26,000,000 pesos, equivalent to 1.2 million dollars, and delivered the information to the prosecution to start a process of research about it.

The head of the FIU, Pablo Gómez, reported at a press conference that “these resources were transferred by a blood relative from an account from Mexico to Spain. In addition, said relative applied these operations with a brother of the former president by sending him checks for the approximate amount of 29 million pesos.

The official explained that the same family member made million-dollar investments of 236,000,000 Mexican pesos (11,000,000 dollars) between withdrawals and deposits; in addition to 36,000,000 pesos (1.7 million dollars) in cash, of which “the source is unknown.”

Gómez said that after analyzing the financial reports and notices of those who carry out vulnerable activities, it was found that the former Mexican president benefited financially.

It is also presumed that another 15 people and at least two business entities would be involved in the transfers received in Peña Nieto’s accounts.

Although the names of the companies were not offered because they were under investigation, it was revealed that Peña Nieto appears as a shareholder in one of them. The entity is family-owned and was founded before his election as president.

The other business unit was also established before his presidential tenure; and Gómez clarified that it has a “symbiotic relationship with a transnational morality that benefited from federal government contracts during the Peña Nieto administration.”

In this regard, the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, indicated during his morning conference from the seat of government that the important thing is to fight corruption, not to fabricate crimes or to have a “circus or show” with cases like this.

“Since we entered the government we said: we are going to move forward, no spectacular acts, we are going to show that we are different, that we are not corrupt, that is the most important thing,” said the current president.

Peña Nieto’s administration was characterized by numerous scandals, involving those who performed functions as part of his most intimate work team.

It was recently learned that the then head of the digital area and now a senator for the Green Party, Alejandra Lagunes, obtained 2 million dollars in cash, associated with diversions that occurred in the Attorney General’s Office of the Dominican Republic as part of the so-called Operation Medusa, one of the most relevant corruption cases in recent years.





