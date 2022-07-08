China confirms support for Argentina’s entry into the Brics group | News

China confirmed this Thursday its support for Argentina so that the latter enters the Brics group, as part of the meeting of ministers of Foreign Affairs of the G20 held by the Argentine foreign ministers, Santiago Cafiero, and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Bali , Indonesian.

Foreign ministers of the G-20 begin meeting on the island of Bali, Indonesia

A statement issued by the Foreign Ministry of the South American country states that the support to join the mechanism made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, corresponds to what was agreed by the group’s leaders at their recent summit.

Both heads of diplomacy also agreed to give new impetus to high-level joint work and other important strategic issues on the bilateral agenda, which will allow them to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Association that unites them.

Cafiero stressed the importance of achieving a more balanced and diversified bilateral trade; as well as the need to streamline market opening processes.

In addition to pondering the advances in the concretion of a meeting of the Argentina-China Mixed Economic-Commercial Commission next August, in order to increase the frequencies of said routes, and explore incentives and discounts on freight rates.

Likewise, he specially acknowledged China’s support for the Argentine position on the Malvinas Question, and reaffirmed his Government’s commitment to continue working to expand binational cooperation regarding the seas, the conservation of its resources and Antarctic spaces.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi confirmed the accompaniment to the membership of Argentina to the BRICS.

Meanwhile, Yi highlighted President Fernández’s participation in the Brics Leaders’ Summit on June 24; and that of Cafiero at the meeting of foreign ministers on May 19, as signs of interest in strengthening bilateral relations, in the context of the “Year of Friendship and Cooperation between Argentina and China”, which marks the 50th anniversary of common diplomatic relations.

They also discussed regional issues, such as Argentina’s role as president pro tempore of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), and its recent adherence to the Belt and Road Initiative.

As well as other fronts among which the peaceful use of nuclear energy stands out; and in space and defense matters, highlighting the signing of the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement between the Chinese State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) and the Argentine Applied Research Corporation (Invap).

China is currently the second trading partner and the second destination for Argentine exports; and according to official data in the first five months of 2022, Argentina imported goods from China worth 7,084 million dollars; at the same time that it specified exports of 2,211 million dollars.

The Brics outline to play a central role in promoting a new international financial architecture with the creation of the New Development Bank of the Brics (BND); in addition to the Continence Reserves agreement (ARC) as instruments for global macroeconomic stability oriented towards productivity and promoting a new multipolar world order.





