Venezuela and Russia strengthen relations in strategic areas | News

The Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported this Wednesday on the strengthening of diplomatic relations with Russia, after a meeting between Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faría and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borísov.

Through the review and design of a mutual cooperation agenda, both countries intend to strengthen the brotherly relations ratified at the meeting, in which international geopolitics was also contextualized.

During the commemorative act of the 211 years of the Declaration of Independence of Venezuela that took place in Russia as part of the official visit of Carlos Faría, the official declared that “we have to highlight the solidarity and constant support of our allies in the world, among which the Russian Federation occupies a very special place”.

“Within the framework of his work agenda in Moscow, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister also met with his counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, with the aim of continuing to strengthen the bilateral agreements between Venezuela and Russia. In addition, they agreed to promote in the United Nations Organization (UN) the illegal nature of coercive and unilateral measures against both peoples”, specifies the Foreign Ministry in Caracas.

In the same way, Faría valued that Venezuela “was a victim of the most absolute domination of the United States until Commander Hugo Chávez came to power, with a Bolivarian program that not only allowed the homeland of Bolívar to specify the fundamental principles of the Act of Independence, after almost 200 years”, he said.

The Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled the visit of the Russian Deputy Prime Minister in mid-February 2022, where he held a meeting with President Nicolás Maduro and the Sectoral Vice President of Economy, Tareck El Aissami. In this space they were already arranging part of the bilateral strategy, according to the details of the diplomatic entity.





