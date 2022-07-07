Venezuelan President holds meeting with CAF board | News

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a high-level exchange on Wednesday with a management team from the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF), a group headed by the institution’s executive president, Sergio Díaz-Granados.

In addition to Díaz-Granados, they are exchanging with the Venezuelan authorities together with the Corporate Vice President of Strategic Programming, Christian Gonzalo Asinelli, and the Secretary General, Alejandra Claros.

In addition, the Venezuelan president was accompanied by his Executive Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, and deputy Cilia Flores.

Díaz-Granados assumed the position he now occupies in September 2021 and among his main achievements is adding countries such as El Salvador and Honduras (who will end up joining soon).

In addition to this, nations such as Mexico, Costa Rica or the Dominican Republic changed their status of belonging to Full Members.

For his part, Asinelli was serving as Undersecretary of International Financial Relations for Development of the Government of the current president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández.

Claros, in turn, was chief of staff for former Bolivian president Evo Morales Ayma for approximately six years.

CAF’s main purpose is to promote sustainable development and integration in the Latin American region, and to this end it offers project financing to both the public and private sectors.

Among the services and actions it offers is acting as a financial intermediary, mobilizing resources from industrialized countries to the region, promoting trade and investment, and supporting the business sector.

The CAF, based in Caracas since 1968, extends to nations such as Argentina, Barbados, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Spain, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay and Venezuela; and has financed projects amounting to more than 200,000 million dollars.

