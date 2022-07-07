State of emergency declared due to rains in El Salvador | News

The Salvadoran Congress declared a national state of emergency on Tuesday as a result of the prejudice caused by the passage of Hurricane Bonnie, including the death of two people and the permanence of the rains in the nation.

The Legislative Assembly approved the emergency with 66 votes in favor, which is covered by the Law on Civil Protection, Prevention and Mitigation of Disasters.

Said decree was established “due to the effects caused by the rains and gusts of wind generated by tropical wave Bonnie, which was later classified as a category one hurricane. Last weekend, heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in various parts of the country,” Congress notified.

Other material damage caused by Bonnie’s journey was the destruction of more than 150 homes, as well as two public hospitals and part of the street and highway infrastructure.

“We have an active tropical wave, a series of clouds dragged by the east wind, which means a lot of rain in the form of storms, it is not temporary, but a downpour, with the probability of electrical storms and floods,” said the Minister of the Environment. Environment, Fernando Lopez.

As a result of the atmospheric situation, President Nayib Bukele ordered the suspension of classes in public and private schools and universities in the national territory, at the same time, he decreed a red alert in 42 municipalities and an orange alert for the rest of the country.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



