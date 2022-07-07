19 repressors of the military dictatorship in Argentina are sentenced | News

The Human Rights Secretariat reported this Wednesday that the Argentine Justice sentenced 19 repressors of the military dictatorship in the country to between four years in prison and life imprisonment.

“Ten of them received life imprisonment and another nine, sentences of between 22 and four years in prison. They were found guilty of the crimes of illegal deprivation of liberty, imposition of torments, illegal trespassing, robbery, dishonest abuse, rape, and homicides,” the Secretariat stated.

Former gendarme Roberto Fusco was sentenced to 10 years and six months while former policemen Arnaldo Jorge Román and Carlos Daniel Caimi received nine and four years in prison respectively, according to statements by the Argentine entity.

The Federal Oral Court Number 1 of San Martín, the instance that issued the sentences, also sentenced Santiago Omar Riveros to life imprisonment for crimes against humanity that occurred in Defense Zone IV of the Campo de Mayo Military Institutes Command.

Likewise, life imprisonment was issued for Eugenio Guañabens Perelló, Luis del Valle Arce, Luis Sadi Pepa, Carlos Javier Tamini, Carlos Eduardo José Somoza, Miguel Conde and Mario Rubén Domínguez.

The oral and public trial began on April 29, 2019 and accumulated 13 files where 19 people accused of crimes against humanity were tried, which makes them imprescriptible crimes.

Since that date, more than 300 witnesses have testified, said the Argentine organization, who valued it as “a resounding ruling that ratifies the fundamental role played by the Army in the systematic plan of human rights violations during the last civic-military dictatorship.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



