TSJ of Venezuela endorses Law of Special Economic Zones | News

The Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela (TSJ) declared this Wednesday the constitutional nature of the Law of Special Economic Zones.

Its president, Judge Gladys María Gutiérrez Alvarado, developed the accrediting paper, after the National Assembly sanctioned the regulations on June 30.

After this declaration, the legislation will be sent to the Executive Power, which, for the sake of its final promulgation, must evaluate it within a period of no more than 180 days.

The Law of Special Economic Zones pursues as its main objective, to regulate the creation, organization, operation and administration of areas for the development of economic projects and productive chain.

To which is added the presence of incentives in fiscal and customs matters, as well as freedom in matters of import and export.

Parliamentary authorities of the Bolivarian Republic avoided that this Law reaffirms the principles of sovereignty and security for national and foreign investors.

Meanwhile, it propitiates a scenario of breaking down the obstacles in relation to the coercive and unilateral measures of an economic nature implemented by the United States against that South American nation.

