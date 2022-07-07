Panamanian teachers announce strike due to high cost of living | News

Unions of teachers and workers from other sectors of Panama decreed this Wednesday the beginning of a national work stoppage for three days, extendable from this Thursday, from 09:30 a.m., in protest against the high cost of living.

The call became effective after the conclusion of the General Assembly of Teachers, which had a large representation of carriers, builders, university students, members of the peasant, fishing and native peoples sectors, as well as other unions.

At a press conference from the University of Panama (UP), members of the public sector alluded to the need to obtain answers to the 32 demands presented to the Executive regarding the freezing of food and fuel prices, access to employment, education, health and situations associated with social security.

The secretary of the Association of Teachers (Asoprof), Abdiel Becerra, declared to local media that the idea of ​​the strike was previously consulted with the members of Asoprof, because “to date, the Government has not given any type of response in relation to the issue of the reduction and freezing of oil prices and the basic family basket, which are key elements in the country and have been hitting the entire population”.

The trade unionist also called on the entire membership “and friends, to concentrate starting tomorrow at the different meeting points, at the bastions of struggle that are scheduled” throughout the Panamanian geography.

The announcement of the national strike coincided with the beginning of the High-Level Work Table by government entities together with the Ministry of Education (Meduca), with the purpose of solving the situations claimed by the affiliates.

Becerra, in this regard, cataloged the installation of the technical table as a “hoax” for the teaching sector, because in previous meetings with the Government there has been talk of the creation of a high-level commission, “the same one that to date has not It has responded to the movement that has arisen during all this time”.

Regarding the legitimacy of the strike before the students, the union representative argued that “both the parents, as well as the students themselves and the educational community of the different schools, have analyzed the situation and have realized that they are the most affected. ”.

For several weeks, Panama has experienced intense days of protests, whose main demands are the freezing of the price of hydrocarbons, food and medicine, and the payment of fair wages.





