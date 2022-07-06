Venezuelan prosecutor will charge those responsible for the crime against Carlos Lanz | News

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab announced Tuesday that his office has sufficient elements to charge those responsible for the forced disappearance of professor and sociologist Carlos Lanz.

Tarek William Saab indicated that on Wednesday he will offer a press conference at the headquarters of the Public Ministry to give the details that incriminate the alleged intellectual and material authors of the disappearance of Carlos Lanz that occurred in 2020.

The Venezuelan prosecutor pointed out that after two years of investigations and proceedings they were able to find the alleged perpetrators of the crime against the professor and defender of the Bolivarian Revolution.

1) #TODAY announced to the #Nation that after almost 2 years of research carried out by the @MinpublicoVEN related to the terrible #Disappearance of the revolutionary leader Carlos Lanz: WE HAVE THE ELEMENTS OF CONVICTION TO #IMPUTE TO THOSE RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS ABOMINABLE CRIME

— Tarek William Saab (@TarekWiliamSaab)

July 6, 2022

As part of the actions to clarify the disappearance of Carlos Lanz, the Public Ministry installed a telephone line last May to receive information related to the case of the professor, who has been missing since August 2020.

On that occasion, the Venezuelan Prosecutor stressed that all the information received through contacts about the professor’s whereabouts will be anonymous.

2) In this sense, this Wednesday I will offer a press conference from the headquarters of the Public Ministry @MinpublicoVEN to give the details that incriminate the intellectual and material authors of this atrocious act.

— Tarek William Saab (@TarekWiliamSaab)

July 6, 2022

Tarek William Saab also recalled that a situational room was installed to monitor the case of Carlos Lanz with the support of security agencies, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Justice and Peace and national prosecutors.

Offering the first statements about the case, the Venezuelan prosecutor commented that the experts determined that there was no act of violence at the time of the disappearance of Professor Lanz recorded on August 8, 2020.

Carlos Lanz had devoted himself in recent years to research and warning about fourth generation warfare or asymmetric warfare, which Venezuela has constantly denounced as promoted by US imperialism.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



