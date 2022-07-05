Argentine President swears in new Economy Minister | News

The Argentine government reported that the new Minister of Economy, Silvina Batakis, was sworn in by President Alberto Fernández on Monday, after the resignation of Martín Guzmán.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Silvina Batakis appointed as Minister of Economy in Argentina

In a context where annual inflation exceeds 60 percent and the contradictions regarding the International Monetary Fund (IMF) currently govern the Argentine economy, Fernández said that “Silvina is an experienced person, with a great track record. She will follow the general guidelines of our economic program in pursuit of building a better Argentina for all”.

Since December 2019, Batakis had been serving as Secretary of Provinces of the Ministry of the Interior and her speech focuses on the fact that “Argentina’s course has to do with fiscal management, continuing with the economic program that the President has been setting, having more exports and build more reserves.”

“We want to have a truly federal perspective, which includes all Argentine men and women. Release the enormous amount of resources that our country has and make it available to the path of growth. That is the task entrusted to me by the president,” the minister specified.

After the resignation of Martín Guzmán, the Secretary of the Treasury of the Nation, Raúl Enrique Rigo, left his post, and this Monday the Undersecretary of Strategic Planning of the Ministry of Energy, Santiago López Osornio, resigned.

Dear @sbatakis I bank you strongly but I don’t congratulate you; that of going around congratulating designations does not fit me; I’ll save my congratulations for when you implement the Universal Basic Salary. Catch the pen and don’t delay, please!

– Juan Grabois (@JuanGrabois)

July 4, 2022

Likewise, representatives of social organizations in Argentina demand that the Universal Basic Salary and the strengthening of the Organized Popular Economy and work cooperatives be applied in the country.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source