Indigenous leader affirms that Ecuador is experiencing a governance vacuum | News

The vice president of the Confederation of Peoples of the Kichwa Nationality of Ecuador (Ecuanari), Nayra Chalán, maintained that this Latin American country lives in a context of governance vacuum, which was demonstrated by the president’s absence from the dialogue process with social organizations.

Ecuadorian indigenous leader calls for international criminal assistance

“That empty chair represents the governance vacuum that exists in Ecuador right now and the message that this country can function without Guillermo Lasso at the head. Finally, the message he gave is that someone else could decide for him and that he did not It is necessary,” added Chalán in front of the teleSUR cameras in the Los Nadies space, led by the president of the outlet, Patricia Villegas.

The leader argued that the vacuum of governability was also demonstrated in the null capacity for dialogue shown by the Executive since it was proposed with indigenous leaders more than a year ago and in the presence of media attacks and insults against indigenous movements and protesters.

“However, at the time of finding the exit points for the conflict that also means a crisis for us indigenous movements, it was not there,” he said.

In this sense, Chalán denounced that the occupant of the presidential chair demonstrated with his actions that he does not recognize that his country is multinational, as well as ignores collective rights and the diversity of organizational and economic forms that converge in it.

“What is clear is the message that Lasso left: He is willing to persecute social leaders, he is willing to throw the public force into the streets, to criminalize, to assassinate, in order to hold on to the presidential chair,” he stressed.

Chalán warns the Government about respecting pact with organizations

Referring to the pact signed between the social organizations in struggle during the national strike that lasted 18 days, the social leader warned the government headed by Lasso to respect the 90 days established as the limit to respond to all demands.

“The National Government must be very careful because the voices and the indignation of the people will not bear a mockery of suspending this period of 90 days so that the points that have not come out in the form of a decree can be resolved, but rather require a more technical and medium-term treatment,” said Chalán.

When asked if the objective was to overthrow the Executive, the vice president of Ecuanari showed her refusal, however, she acknowledged that if it falls “due to the folly of not listening to our commandments in a year of dialogue” the indigenous movement will not protect it nor will it waive a consequence promoted by the Government itself.

“The feeling of unity of the popular class remains”

Regarding the results of the struggle within the people, Nayra Chalán affirmed that these 18 days of mobilizations demonstrated the unity within the popular masses and ratified that the people will not give up their rights.

“There remains the feeling of unity of the popular class, of the countryside and the city, of the sectors that we articulated to put pressure on 10 demands that the indigenous movement led in this dialogue that was demanded a year ago from the National Government and of which no there was an answer,” he added.

The leader maintained that it was shown how in the three years that have elapsed between the mobilizations of 2019 and the most recent ones, the spirit of struggle has not diminished, but rather has taken hold because the people have not seen that the guarantee of their survival is included and prioritized. in national government policy.

“This unity and this clear sign that the people are not willing to give up their rights to allow the privileged economic and political groups in this country to continue enjoying the country’s wealth,” concluded Chalán.

When questioned about “the good, the bad and the ugly” of the mobilizations that until now have as an end point the act for peace, the indigenous representative replied that the most remarkable thing was the struggle of the people because everything was achieved Thanks to everyone who came out to claim their rights.

Regarding the bad, “that the Government does not realize that there are needs that have not been covered or that have been postponed. What this country needs most is a position taken by the National Government with the popular movements,” he said.

When she referred to the ugly, the most objectionable, the leader spoke about racism, misogyny and classism evidenced by a part of Ecuadorian society (especially that which supports the Government from a privileged position and rejected the strike).

“The position of hatred against the indigenous movement has become public, in addition to high levels of humiliation against the protesters. Fascism is taking the audacity to become visible because it is protected and supported by the government of the day,” he said.

Despite the difficult moments, the repression and the hatred emanating from some social sectors, Chalán affirms that he is keeping everything he has experienced together with his fellow street fighters.

“There is nothing more beautiful than being able to sustain that fight with the companions there in the street. That is what one takes away, the courage to say that there are people who have nothing and with that fear of losing nothing of what they have takes to the streets to confront a government that has everything, a class that has everything,” he shared.

It is worth mentioning that in the framework of the mobilizations and the persecution unleashed by the Government headed by Guillermo Lasso, more than 500 people were injured, 150 detained and another 259 people face legal proceedings.

The leadership and figure of Leonidas Iza

Chalán highlighted the social leadership achieved by Leonidas Iza and her role as a leader within the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) and the strike, however, when questioned about a possible position of the leader in the face of the electoral process, the leader He said that indigenous organizations are not focused on this context, but on the leadership and organization of the struggle.

The vice president of Ecuanari recognized the legitimacy of the national character that Iza’s image has taken, as well as how it represents other voices from other social sectors and claims to national agendas.

“We also find consequence and coherence in the voice of comrade Iza, but now we are not at the moment of making decisions of an electoral nature, but rather of an organizational nature, of the nature of the struggle,” he said, referring to the electoral context.

