CNE denies forms to recall the Ecuadorian president | News

The plenary session of the National Electoral Council of Ecuador (CNE) resolved on Monday night to deny the request to revoke the mandate against President Guillermo Lasso.

AN does not approve mechanism for impeachment of the Ecuadorian president

With four votes in favor and one abstention, the CNE councilors accepted the recommendation of the legal advisory department and decided to deny the delivery of the format of forms for the collection of signatures for the revocation of the mandate of Guillermo Lasso and Alfredo Borrero.

According to the report presented by the National Director of Legal Advice and approved by the plenary session of the electoral entity, the petition against President Guillermo Lasso did not meet the requirements to receive the signature collection forms.

Among the justifications for denying the request for revocation is that the person requesting the forms would not have met all the requirements to justify the request.

Another of the arguments presented by the CNE is that the applicants for the request did not present evidence in relation to the breach of the government plan presented by Guillermo Lasso.

The plenary of @cnegobecwith 4 votes in favor, denies the request for the delivery of forms for the #RevocationOfTheMandate of the president @LassoGuillermo. The justification: not attaching evidence that demonstrates non-compliance with the Government plan.

The initiative against the Ecuadorian president was presented by a collective in Guayaquil, which argues that, in its first year, there have been breaches of its government plan.

President Guillermo Lasso is expected to announce changes in his cabinet of ministers, after 18 days of indigenous and peasant mobilizations in various regions of the country.





