Another peace signer assassinated in Huila, Colombia | News

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) condemned on Monday the assassination of peace signer and Colombian leader Ronald Rojas, known in the FARC-EP as Ramiro Durán, in Palermo, Huila.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Massacre denounced in Colombia, number 49 during 2022

It is presumed that the Colombian ex-combatant was also attacked by a sniper when he was in his home with relatives and, although he was taken to a hospital, he died from the severity of his injuries.

The head of the UN Mission in Colombia and special representative of the Secretary General in Colombia lamented the death of this leader committed to social reintegration and called for “strengthening the security of former combatants and peace leaders.”

Meanwhile, the Partido Comunes del Colombia stressed the “systematization of these events that obey a premeditated plan of the outgoing government, which dedicated itself for four years to sabotaging and failing to comply with the Peace Agreements.”

Ronald Rojas is the 321st signatory since the signing of the Agreement and the 22nd in 2022, a reason that demonstrates the stigmatization and lack of security conditions suffered by former guerrillas.

In Palermo, Huila, local forces act through outsourcing that encourage a violent environment and persecution in the area.

With pain and indignation we report the murder of the fellow signer of the Peace Agreement, Ronald Rojas, known in the FARC-EP as Ramiro Durán. We demand that the Colombian State, headed by Iván Duque, clarify these acts, especially who is giving these orders. pic.twitter.com/EhmJMvil5X

— COMMONS �� (@ComunesCoL)

July 5, 2022

A few days after the establishment of a new government in Colombia, led by Gustavo Petro and Francia Márquez, the population asks outgoing president Iván Duque to stop harassing peace leaders.

Last Sunday, three members of the Awá UNIPA indigenous people were assassinated in Tumaco, and on Thursday the deputy of the Department of Arauca and militant of the Colombian Liberal Party, Carlos Alberto Hernández Sánchez, died.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source