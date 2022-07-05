Peru reimposes mandatory masks due to wave of Covid-19 | News

The Peruvian Minister of Health, Jorge López, announced this Monday that the use of a mask in open and closed spaces will once again be mandatory in the country, due to the rise in positive infections of Covid-19 in the nation.

In this sense, the health authorities confirmed that the increase in positive cases of the disease shows the beginning of the fourth wave of the pandemic in the South American country.

“There is something that must be remembered, when we have withdrawn the use of masks for vaccination, there was an item left, a lock, which clearly stated that if we passed the five percent of the infection rate, everyone returns to the use of the mask,” said Health Minister Jorge López.

He also added that the uptick in infections is somewhat unusual in the country, since so far no increase in hospitalizations or admissions to intensive care unit beds has been reported at a high level.

It is worth pointing out that confirmed Covid-19 infections increased during the month of June, when the country went from registering some 1,800 weekly cases to 11,000.

So far in 2022, more than 10,000 people have died from Covid-19, practically 90 percent less than between January and June 2021, when those who died from this disease approached 99,500 deaths. .

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



