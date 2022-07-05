Hurricane Bonnie reaches category 2 on the Mexican coast | News

The National Meteorological Service of Mexico (SMN) reported Monday afternoon that Hurricane Bonnie reached category 2 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, when it was located 335 kilometers south of the resort of Acapulco, in the state of Guerrero. .

CMIO.org in sequence:

Tropical Storm Bonnie leaves heavy rains in Central America

According to the report of the Mexican entity, Bonnie had maximum winds of 155 kilometers per hour and was moving towards the west of the North American country.

The SMN indicated that in the next few hours rainfall of 75 to 150 millimeters is expected in the states of Chiapas, Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Oaxaca and Veracruz.

“Rainfalls could generate landslides, increased levels of rivers and streams, overflows and flooding in low-lying areas, so the population is urged to heed the warnings” from the SMN, the institution added in a statement.

For its part, the National Hurricane Center of the United States (NHC for its acronym in English) forecast for this Tuesday the strengthening of Hurricane Bonnie as it advances along the Mexican coast.

The NHC revealed that starting Wednesday, the weather phenomenon will begin to weaken.

Hurricane Bonnie made landfall as a tropical storm Friday night near the Nicaragua-Costa Rica border.

Tropical Storm #Bonnie Advisory 19A: Bonnie Will Soon Move Offshore of Nicaragua and Emerge Over the Pacific. Flash Flooding and Mud Slides Expected to Continue Over Portions Of Nicaragua and Costa Rica Through the Day.

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic)

July 2, 2022

On Sunday night it reached category 1 when it was 285 km from Bahías de Huatulco, in the Mexican state of Oaxaca.

According to a preliminary balance from Central American authorities, the phenomenon left at least three dead in Nicaragua and El Salvador, hundreds of displaced by overflowing rivers, flooded homes and fallen trees.

Bonnie is the third hurricane of the 2022 season in the Mexican Pacific.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source