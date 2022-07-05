They massacre a family in the Mexican state of Veracruz | News

Three women and four men, including a minor, were murdered last Sunday inside a house in the municipality of Boca de Río in the Mexican state of Veracruz.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Italian-born researcher Raphael Tunesi murdered in Mexico

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) declared that “prosecutors, Experts and Ministerial Police carry out the proceedings to establish the causes and identify and arrest the person or persons responsible for these unfortunate events.”

Local authorities reported that around midnight last Sunday, the neighbors called 911 due to detonations of firearms and when the police forces arrived at the scene, the seven relatives had already died.

The State Attorney General’s Office reports that an investigation folder has been opened for the events in which seven people, three women and four men, including a minor, lost their lives, which occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 ,

– FGE Veracruz (@FGE_Veracruz)

July 4, 2022

“In this case, as in all those in which Veracruzans are attacked, there will be no impunity,” FGE prosecutor Verónica Hernández Giadáns told the media.

The state of Veracruz has spent decades in the fight against drug cartels that traffic drugs, kidnap, extort, transfer undocumented immigrants and control the rent of businesses and real estate.

According to the state prosecutor’s office, between January and April 2022, 294 investigation folders were opened for intentional homicide and 31 for femicide.

For its part, the non-governmental organization Common Cause documents that in the same period, at the national level, 1,670 journalistic notes were recorded with acts of violence to cause death, lacerations or extreme mistreatment, with some 3,550 victims.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source