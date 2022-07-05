Peruvian President swears in a new Minister of the Interior | News

Lawyer Mariano González was sworn in on Monday as the new Minister of the Interior before Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, to fill the position of Dimitri Senmache, who was censured by the Peruvian Congress.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Peru reimposes mandatory masks due to wave of Covid-19

Among the tasks of the new Minister of the Interior is to bring to justice the former Minister of Transport and Communications Juan Silva, the former presidential secretary Bruno Pacheco and one of Castillo’s nephews, Fry Vásquez.

Former minister Senmache resigned from his responsibilities before serving six weeks in office for not being able to prosecute deputies who are fugitives from justice.

“After being sworn in, the new Minister of the Interior, Mariano González, assured that he will work to strengthen the institutional framework of the Peruvian police and the entities attached to the Ministry. Likewise, he specified that he will strengthen citizen security policies,” he said. the Ministry of the Interior.

Mariano González was a member of the Andean Parliament (2016 – 2012), directed the Cabinet of Advisors of the Ministry of the Interior and Defense in 2012 and 2011 and was Minister of Defense in the neoliberal government of Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.

The Ministry stated that González “is a lawyer by profession, an expert in political management, a specialist in defense, security, and intelligence issues, as well as in crisis management, negotiation, prevention, and resolution of social conflicts.”

✅ Mariano González Fernández was sworn in as the new Minister of the Interior before the President of the Republic, @PedroCastilloTein a ceremony that took place in the Government Palace. pic.twitter.com/aAJCrPREtO

— Ministry of the Interior ���� (@MininterPeru)

July 5, 2022

In compliance with this last task, he had to leave his post after a sentimental scandal that was disclosed in the country. He has also been related to crimes of influence peddling and money laundering.

In less than a year, the Peruvian government has seen six interior ministers sworn in.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the morning hours in the Cáceres Hall of the Government Palace and was broadcast on the social networks of the Presidency and TVPerú.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source