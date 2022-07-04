Storm Bonnie leaves a death in its path through El Salvador | News

At least one person died as a result of the floods that occurred this Saturday in different parts of El Salvador, caused by the intense rains that fell due to the passage of tropical storm Bonnie.

Tropical Storm Bonnie leaves heavy rains in Central America

A 24-year-old woman was swept away by the current in the Santa María II neighborhood in the department of San Martín, in central El Salvador, according to a press report.

Civil protection reported heavy rains that caused flooding in different departments of the Central American country and heavy flooding in avenues and highways.

Our Minister and president of the National Civil Protection Commission, @JC_Bidegainprovides preliminary data regarding the effects generated in our country due to the Tropical Storm #Bonnie.

➡️Aproximately 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ refugees in 6️⃣ different shelters. pic.twitter.com/cLFZTJ9klE

— Civil Protection of El Salvador (@PROCIVILSV)

July 3, 2022

The meteorological phenomenon also caused the felling of trees, flooding of streets, some hospitals and houses flooded, while the authorities carried out evacuations and rescues.

The most affected municipalities were San Salvador, Tonacatepeque, Comasagua, Colón, Puerto de la Libertad, and Sensuntepeques.

The mayor’s office of San Salvador reported that 65 families were affected by the overflow of the Acelhuate River, in the Dario González Community, in the Candelaria neighborhood, in the capital.

#The Savior tropical storm #Bonnie caused chaos in the first two hours of torrential rain.

Apart from damage to vehicles, roads, vehicles and homes, it affected public buildings such as the emergency room of the Rosales Hospital, the largest in the country.@teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/mRIGYbs5Ap

– Roberto Hugo Preza (@HugoPreza_)

July 3, 2022

The Minister of the Interior, Juan Carlos Bidegaín, indicated that “the National Civil Protection Commission has implemented different preventive actions that have worked to provide immediate responses in areas that have been affected by the rains in the country.”

“We have had more than 250 people affected, we are going to shelter them in the El Polvorín Sports Center”, south of San Salvador, he emphasized.

The Cruz Verde relief agency in El Salvador reported the collapse of at least one house and the flooding of some rivers, without so far representing an imminent danger.

The director of Civil Protection, Luis Alonso Amaya, declared that “the territorial deployment that had already been done has worked perfectly for us, we have managed to evacuate people; we have enabled the shelters in time.”

Bonnie remains close to the Salvadoran coast, being located 270 kilometers south of San Salvador, reported the Ministry of the Environment. According to the latest update from the United States National Hurricane Center (CNH), it is moving west at 28 km/h, with winds of 95 km/h.

“The storm is moving west off our coast and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane, generating more rain in the territory,” Civil Protection warned.





