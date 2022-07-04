President of Portugal meets with Lula despite Bolsonaro’s snub | News

The president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, held a meeting this Sunday in Sao Paulo with the former Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and thus ignored the anger that the mere notice of the meeting generated in the far-right president Jair Bolsonaro .

Before the announcement of the exchange with Lula, Bolsonaro canceled an official hearing that he would have for this Monday with De Sousa in Brasilia, the Brazilian capital.

Despite this decision, the Portuguese president continued with his agenda and received Lula at the headquarters of the Portuguese consulate in Sao Paulo, where the former Brazilian head of state went with his foreign minister, Celso Amorin, one of those who wrote the chapter of foreign relations that will present the current candidate with the highest percentage of intention to vote in the polls, ahead of the elections next October.

Lula met today with Pdte. of Portugal, Rebelo de Sousa.

There will be no meeting with Bolsonaro, the president. The Brazilian canceled the scheduled lunch when he learned that Rebelo would be with Lula.

“You don’t die because a canceled lunch,” said the Portuguese president before traveling to Brazil. pic.twitter.com/vV5wd8uciX

– Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR)

July 3, 2022

After the meeting of the two, De Sousa would make another visit to the São Paulo Book Biennial, at whose inauguration he was present on Saturday night and which this year is dedicated to Portugal, for the bicentennial of Brazil‘s independence from the metropolis. Portuguese, to be held on September 7.

Later, he will hold a meeting with the former Brazilian president, Michel Temer, and will attend a reception at the Portuguese Consulate for members of the Portuguese community living in Sao Paulo, according to his agenda.

The Presidency has not yet announced whether, after Rabelo’s commitments, the president will return to Lisbon or not, since the schedule of his visit before arriving in the South American country included a trip to Brasilia on Monday that will not materialize in the end.

Rabelo de Sousa arrived in Brazil this Saturday and made a stopover in Rio de Janeiro, where he attended a commemorative ceremony for the centenary of the first air crossing over the Atlantic, which took place in 1922 by two Portuguese pilots.

Likewise, he dove into the waters of the Atlantic on Copacabana beach, where he was able to take a walk prior to the development of the official agenda.

There he spoke with the press and gave little importance to Bolsonaro’s decision to cancel Monday’s meeting and said that this fact does not affect the bilateral relationship, since it transcends the governments themselves, when in reality it belongs to the peoples, as he specified.





