Bolivian Government Announces New Lithium Carbonate Plant | News

The Vice Minister of High Energy Technologies of Bolivia, Álvaro Arnéz, reported this Sunday that by 2023 the Lithium Carbonate Industrial Plant will begin operating, a facility that is currently 84 percent complete.

According to the official, this new factory will boost the production and development of the mineral and will be operational from the first half of next year, as well as a water treatment plant.

The infrastructure is built in the town of Llipi, in the department of Potosí, in the south of the country. Some 15,000 metric tons of this raw material will be produced there, as Arnéz pointed out in an interview with local media.

He explained that there is currently a pilot production, but with the start-up of the plant, the country will become a benchmark as an exporting country within a ranking of lithium suppliers in the world.

The deputy minister recalled that lithium carbonate is vital for manufacturing batteries, a device that has seen its demand skyrocket in the context of the growing production of electric transport and other lithium derivatives.

Bolivia is one of the countries with the world‘s largest mineral reserves, with about 21 million tons, mainly located in the Uyuni salt flat, in the Andean region of Potosí.

For President Luis Arce, the industrialization of lithium is a priority. Recently, the Government announced that it will allocate resources (1,330 million Bolivian pesos / 193,503.38 dollars) that will allow the evaporite industry to become a pillar of the national economy.





