Ombudsman of Peru confirms one death due to repression of protesters in Lima | News

Ombudsman of Peru confirms one death due to repression of protesters in Lima

The Ombudsman of Peru confirmed this Saturday one person dead and several injured by the police repression in the capital Lima against protesters demanding the resignation of the designated president Dina Boluarte and the closure of Congress.

Peruvian police repress protesters opposed to the Boluarte government

“We regret the death of Víctor Santisteban Yacsavilca in today’s violent demonstrations, the Grau Emergency Hospital guard headquarters coordinates with the Prosecutor’s Office for the proceedings in accordance with the law,” said the humanitarian entity on its official Twitter account.

This is the first protester to die from police repression in the Peruvian capital since the start of social protests last December demanding the resignation of Boluarte, who was appointed by Congress, after the dismissal of Pedro Castillo from the constitutional presidency. .

Tonight in Peru: repression of the mobilization in the capital and siege of hospitals. DEFENDER confirms one person killed, in the framework of the demonstrations:

— Patricia Villegas Marin (@pvillegas_tlSUR)

January 29, 2023

The Ombudsman mentioned that they are also monitoring the health care at the Guillermo Almenara Hospital for the seriously injured Taine Isidoro Bedon Maguiña.

“We are also in the hospitals that received injuries, as a result of the protests, to guarantee the right to health for all,” the entity noted.

He also mentioned that his commissioners are verifying the correct health care of the injured police officers in the hospital of the civil security corps.

For its part, the non-governmental organization (NGO) Coordinadora Nacional de Derechos Humanos (Cnddhh) denounced that the police beat those who were at the door of the Grau Hospital, in addition to entering the health center “to detain a protester and they would be detaining injured people.”

��URGENT / Peru ����

Police repression leaves one dead and several injured by shots to the head tonight in downtown Lima. Pattern in injuries evidence that they obey orders. We inform that we have reported what happened to the @IACHR Yet the @UNPeru. #CNDDHH pic.twitter.com/bB5VXYmcBc

– CNDDHH ���� #NiUnMuertoMás (@cnddhh)

January 29, 2023

“Police repression leaves one dead and several injured by shots to the head tonight in downtown Lima. Pattern in injuries evidence that they obey orders. We inform that we have reported what happened to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and to the United Nations offices in Peru,” the NGO pointed out on its Twitter account.

Since the beginning of the social protests in Peru, on December 7, there have been more than 60 deaths and dozens of injuries and arrests as a result of the repression by the police and military security forces.





