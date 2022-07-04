Massacre denounced in Colombia, number 49 during 2022 | News

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) denounced this Sunday the perpetration of a new massacre in Colombia, this time the event took place in Tumaco, located in the department of Nariño.

According to Indepaz, three people who belonged to the Awá UNIPA indigenous people were killed in the event, “among those killed is Juan Orlando Moreano, current deputy governor of the Awá Inda Sabaleta reservation,” they note.

At the moment, the other two people are being treated in centers in the area, although they are seriously injured.

Massacre #49 occurred in 2022

03/07/22

Tumaco, Narino

Three members of the Awá Inda Sabaleta reservation of the Indigenous Unit of the Awá People UNIPA were murdered, including Juan Orlando Moreano, who was the current deputy governor of the Awá Inda Sabaleta reservation. pic.twitter.com/pMwSbGzY7f

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

July 3, 2022

The Colombian authorities indicate that the following irregular armed groups operate in the department of Nariño: Oliver Sinisterra Front, Commander Alfonso Cano Western Bloc, and the group known as Los Contadores.

The humanitarian situation in Colombia is dramatic, so far this year 96 social leaders have been assassinated and 49 massacres have been perpetrated.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



