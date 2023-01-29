Argentina refuses to send weapons to Ukraine | News

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, affirmed on Saturday that neither his country nor Latin America intends to send weapons “neither to Ukraine nor to any other place in conflict.”

In a joint press conference with the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, the Argentine president highlighted his concern about the conflict that exists in Europe, which he acknowledged “brings negative economic consequences throughout the world and presents new challenges.”

“I raised my concern and my desire to the chancellor about how to approach a solution to the conflict. I cannot comment on decisions that other countries make. What is certain is that the chancellor and I, what we most want is peace recover as soon as possible,” said the Argentine head of state.

The war in Europe, about which we share the same concerns, has negative economic consequences throughout the world and presents new challenges. In front of them, Argentina offers opportunities. pic.twitter.com/o6lepruBF4

– Alberto Fernandez (@alferdez)

January 29, 2023

“Argentina and Latin America are not thinking of sending weapons to Ukraine or to any other place in conflict,” the president stressed.

The German head of government, for his part, expressed his desire to concretize the commercial integration with the block of the Common Market of the South (Mercosur).

“It is important that we have a constructive spirit, we must work side by side to find a path and for the negotiations to come to fruition,” he commented.

Both rulers stressed their desire that the free trade agreement between the European Union (EU) and Mercosur be finalized “soon”.

“Our wish is that we do not continue dragging out the discussion and we can quickly reach an agreement and put it into operation. That will do good for the EU economy and Mercosur, we are convinced,” said Fernández.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



