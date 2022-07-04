Silvina Batakis appointed as Minister of Economy in Argentina | News

The spokeswoman for the Argentine Government, Gabriela Cerruti, announced this Sunday that Silvina Batakis will be the new Minister of Economy to replace Martín Guzmán, who resigned from the post last Saturday.

“President Alberto Fernández appointed Silvina Batakis as head of the Ministry of Economy,” spokeswoman Cerruti reported.

According to Cerruti, Batakis is known for her academic work and as a civil servant she served as a minister in the province of Buenos Aires between 2011 and 2015.

Batakis’ appointment came after several hours of meeting at the Presidential residence between the head of state and his vice-presidency, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

It should be noted that Martín Guzmán published a letter where he resigns from office and urges the Government to work for a coalition, “count on the centralized management of the macroeconomic policy instruments necessary to consolidate the progress described and face the challenges ahead”, narrowed down





