Dominicans hold sit-in to demand dissolution of NATO | News

Social organizations in the Dominican Republic held a sit-in this Sunday in Santo Domingo (capital), in front of the headquarters of the United Nations Organization (UN), to support the International Counter-Summit and demand the dissolution of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). ).

Local media point out that the protesters described NATO as the war machine of the Western imperialist system led by the United States (USA), and considered in decline.

To which they added that from this mechanism war has been practically declared on humanity, patented in the unjustifiable military aggressions against Afghanistan, Kuwait, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia; Israel’s atrocities against the Palestinian people, such as a range of genocides that could be classified as crimes against humanity.

To which they added that these and other expressions such as the chain of aggressions and massacres initiated in Afghanistan; including the deployment of the war against Russia that takes place in Ukraine from 2014 to date, turns them into war criminals involved in establishing a neoliberal and impoverishing order of humanity.

They detailed that the recent statements made in the context of the bloc’s summit in Madrid ratified their intention to increase their military presence around the planet to confront China and Russia, which could trigger global chaos.

NATO says that “China challenges our interests and values.”

-Countries invaded by NATO: Yugoslavia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Somalia,…

-Countries invaded by China: None

An example of this is the fact that the US increased the number of its military bases on the planet, surpassing 800 installations; in addition to the incorporation of more countries to NATO, not a few of them in the vicinity of the western border with Russia, until increasing its membership to 30 States.

In contrast, they defended the need to establish and coexist in a multipolar world, and supported the protests that took place in Madrid on the days of the NATO Summit as a Counter Summit initiative and demanding the dissolution of this warmongering mechanism.





