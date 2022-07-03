Repressor Miguel Etchecolatz dies in Argentina at the age of 93 | News

The genocidal Miguel Etchecolatz died this morning at the age of 93 in a private clinic, where he had been hospitalized for several weeks due to health problems.

The news was given by Guadalupe Godoy on her social networks, who was a lawyer for Julio López in the trial of the genocide and plaintiff in trials against humanity in La Plata.

The repressor and one of the main perpetrators of the 1976 military dictatorship had nine life sentences for crimes against humanity that include kidnappings, murders, torture, disappearances and theft of babies.

Etchecolatz died, he was in a common prison until the last of his days. We managed to get him convicted of genocide. He never said the fate of Clara Anahí Mariani or the disappeared and was guaranteed impunity in the disappearance of Julio López. pic.twitter.com/6LGmEQP4Je

— Myriam Bregman (@myriambregman)

July 2, 2022

He was convicted by sentences issued in the years 1986, 2004, 2006, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2021 that were unified in a single sentence of imprisonment.

Etchecolatz was serving his sentences in a common prison, in the Penal Unit that works in Campo de Mayo, despite the last ruling of Room II of the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation that had granted him home prison.

Miguel Osvaldo Etchecolatz was Director of Investigations of the Police of the province of Buenos Aires during the military dictatorship (1976-1983) of Argentina.

In this position, he coordinated the task groups as well as the 21 clandestine detention centers belonging to the so-called Camps Circuit.

It was also associated with the mysterious disappearance of Jorge Julio López, who disappeared in the middle of the democratic management of the Kirchners, when he was a key witness in the cases against Etchecholatz and other repressors.





