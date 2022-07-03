Bonnie leaves Nicaragua for the Pacific, where it will become a hurricane | News

The eye of storm Bonnie has left the Nicaraguan mainland and is entering the Pacific Ocean, where it would become a hurricane, while flash floods and mudslides are expected over sectors of Nicaragua and Costa Rica this Saturday.

The Pacific coast of El Salvador, Guatemala and southern Mexico should monitor the progress of this system, warned the National Hurricane Center (NHC, for its acronym in English) of the United States.

Tropical Storm Bonnie dumped heavy rain on Nicaragua and Costa Rica. Bonnie, the second tropical storm this year in the Atlantic.

It has moved out into the Pacific with 40 mph winds and conditions are favorable for it to intensify into a hurricane in the next few days. Interests on the Pacific coasts of El Salvador, Guatemala, and southern Mexico should follow Bonnie’s progress.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph with higher gusts and gradual strengthening is forecast after Bonnie emerges over the eastern Pacific later that should continue through Tuesday.

In Nicaragua, the director of the National System for Disaster Prevention, Mitigation and Attention (SINAPRED), Dr. Guillermo González, emphasized the actions that have been taken for the Bluefields and San Juan areas.

He indicated that the reports that are available indicate that in these areas there has been rain and drizzles, from light to moderate, which have been cataloged in the normal range.

“At times they have had some gusts of wind, but in general, the situation is quite calm,” he said.

The phenomenon made landfall at 9:00 p.m. from east to south of the mouth of the San Juan River, crossed Lake Nicaragua and hit the Rivas isthmus.

At 0700 hours this Saturday, Bonnie is impacting the southern zone with strong winds and torrential rains. There are fallen trees in the area between La Virgen and Sapoá and the roofs of several houses have come off. The area is without electricity.

Overflow of rivers, some floods and fallen trees have left the storm Bonnie in its passage through Nicaraguan territory. The department of Rivas in the south of the country is one of the departments that registers the most minor damage





