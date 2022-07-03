Venezuelan authorities investigate electrical sabotage | News

The Government of Venezuela denounced this Saturday a new sabotage of the National Electric System (SEN), which affected several sectors of the capital, Caracas, and reported that investigations are being carried out to bring those responsible to justice.

In a message broadcast through the social network Twitter, the sectoral vice president of Public Works and Services and Minister of Electric Energy, Néstor Reverol, specified that there was a fault in the Pan-American Substation due to the explosion of a power transformer.

He added that the explosion was caused by the impact of a bullet, “which is evidence of sabotage and the continuity of the electrical war. In the next few hours we will give more details, ”he said.

The crews carried out the maneuvers recovering 100% of the load; The failure was due to the explosion of a power transformer affected by the impact of a bullet, which shows the sabotage and the continuity of the electrical war. In the next few hours we will give more details. pic.twitter.com/FDQFxLku89

— Nestor Reverol (@NestorLReverol)

July 2, 2022

He pointed out that the affected areas of the Libertador municipality included Nueva Granada, San Pedro, Santa Mónica, Los Chaguaramos and part of Fort Tiuna, and highlighted that workers in the sector “carried out the maneuvers recovering one hundred percent of the load.”

«The failure was due to the explosion of a power transformer affected by the impact of a bullet, which shows the sabotage and the continuity of the electrical war. In the next few hours we will give more details », he wrote in an informative thread.

We are expanding the investigation to find those responsible for these terrorist acts, we will not rest until we bring them to justice.

– @FuerzaDinamica Remigio Ceballos Ichaso (@CeballosIchaso1)

July 2, 2022

For his part, the Minister for Internal Relations, Justice and Peace, Remigio Ceballos Ichaso, communicated through the aforementioned social network that “the investigation is being expanded to find those responsible for these terrorist acts” and in the shortest possible time ” bring them to justice.”

Previously, Venezuelan authorities have reiterated that the sabotage of the SEN is part of the hybrid war declared by the violent sector of the local right and its supporters outside the country, including the United States government.

This would seek to deteriorate the living conditions of the people, for them to withdraw their support for the Bolivarian Revolution and for a change of government to take place.





