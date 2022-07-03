They assassinate a social leader in Colombia, number 94 in 2022 | News

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) denounced this Saturday the murder of the social leader Libardo Perdomo Molano in the Colombian department of Tolima (center), with which there are 94 social leaders killed so far in 2022 and 1,321 since the signing of the Peace Agreement in 2016.

46 years old and a native of Puerto Asís, department of Putumayo (southwest), Perdomo Molano was murdered with a firearm last Wednesday in the village of San Agustín, in the municipality of Planadas.

According to Indepaz, he was a recognized leader, who in previous years served as president of the Community Action Board of San Agustín and watched over the development of his community.

The personero of Planadas, Ridier Rojas Rojas, valued that the municipality has suffered a significant loss. He pointed out that Perdomo Molano “always led all development processes in this sector that borders the department of Huila.”

Rojas urged the judicial authorities to investigate how he was killed and expressed concern about the murder of nine people in that sector so far this year.

Among the victims are two Venezuelans (Juan David Osorio Osorio and Eduardo José Parra Rivera), who were found murdered on Saturday, June 25.

According to initial indications, they would have been taken by force to the sector known as El Peñón, where unknown armed men fired shots at them.

Rojas Rojas recalled that in the municipality there is a presence of actors of the armed conflict. Previously, the Ombudsman’s Office warned that the activities of these groups could generate possible forced displacement of the civilian population, an increase in attacks against the lives of social leaders and ex-combatants, the forced recruitment of children and adolescents, extortion and use of unconventional weapons with uncontrollable consequences.





