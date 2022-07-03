Venezuela denounces planning attacks against the electricity grid and members of the Government from Colombia | News

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, denounced this Saturday the planning from Colombia to perpetrate attacks against the national electrical system and members of his government, for which he urged the Armed Forces to be alert.

“Guard Up! Attacks are being planned from Colombia against the National Electric System and against personalities of the Bolivarian Government,” President Maduro denounced.

At the same time, the head of state asserted that the leader of these plans is the outgoing government of Colombia led by Iván Duque, “let’s defeat the threats that the outgoing government of Colombia intends against our homeland,” he added.

"Guard Up! From Colombia, attacks are planned against the National Electric System and against personalities of the Bolivarian Government. High Alert! Let us defeat the threats that the outgoing government of Colombia intends against our country."

The president’s complaint occurred in the framework of promotions of the professional military personnel of the Presidential Honor Guard and the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (Dgcim) carried out in Caracas, where he also highlighted the agents’ commitment to Venezuelan constitutionality.

It should be noted that the sectoral vice president of Public Works and Services and Minister of Electric Power, Néstor Reverol, specified that there was a failure in the Pan-American Substation due to the explosion of a power transformer, affecting several areas of Caracas.

The failure was due to the explosion of a power transformer affected by the impact of a bullet, which shows the sabotage and the continuity of the electrical war.

He added that the explosion was caused by the impact of a bullet, “which is evidence of sabotage and the continuity of the electrical war. In the next few hours we will give more details, ”he said.

The affected areas of the Libertador municipality were Nueva Granada, San Pedro, Santa Mónica, Los Chaguaramos and part of Fort Tiuna, “the failure was due to the explosion of a power transformer affected by the impact of a bullet, which is evidence of sabotage,” Reverol pointed out.





