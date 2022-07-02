Refinery inaugurated in Mexico four years after AMLO’s victory | News

This Friday, at the request of the current Government of Mexico, the Olmeca-Dos Bocas oil refinery was inaugurated, four years after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) won the country’s presidential elections.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Mexico confirms meeting between López Obrador and Biden on July 12

This refinery, located next to Sonda de Campeche (where 80 percent of the national crude oil is produced), represents AMLO’s flagship project to reduce the nation’s energy dependence and achieve self-sufficiency in the production of gasoline and diesel, and protect the prices of these fuels.

Dos Bocas is expected to process 340,000 barrels per day of Maya-type crude oil. From them, it will produce 170,000 barrels of gasoline and 120,000 of diesel, production targets set for 2023.

The facility will have more than 90,000 pieces of equipment and has 17 processing plants and a storage area (where 92 tanks are located, including 58 for gasoline and diesel).

As indicated by the Secretary of Energy (Sener) in 2019, when announcing this 566-hectare project in the municipality of Paraíso (Tabasco, southeast), the idea is to produce more gasoline in the territory and modernize the six refineries together with the construction of this new.

Likewise, they will seek a change in the energy paradigm, maximize economic and social benefit, and promote development in the southeast, a region where there are three of four projects encouraged by the current Administration.

The Olmeca-Dos Bocas refinery is the largest infrastructure project built in the last 40 years.

The high national content reflects the great capacity in engineering and construction that Mexico has to carry out projects of this magnitude. #TwoMouthPride pic.twitter.com/pfu8wnV2Dt

— Olmec-Dos Bocas Refinery (@RefineriaDosBoc)

June 30, 2022

In 2019, the federal government announced that the plant would cost 8,000 million dollars, but López Obrador recently acknowledged that the cost rose to almost 12,000.

As of July 1, the refinery’s test phase begins, which will last six months. Its full operation is planned for 2023.

Successes of López Obrador’s mandate

Four years ago, López Obrador promised not to betray the trust placed in him by millions of Mexicans who gave him the presidential victory.

“I will govern with righteousness and justice. I will not fail you. I’m not going to disappoint you. I will not betray the people. I maintain ideals and principles, which is what I consider most important”, he expressed in his speech after the victory.

At the same time, he stressed that he would seek to raise the name of the country and build the joy and happiness of all Mexicans.

The inauguration of Dos Bocas is part of his list of achievements and of his energy self-sufficiency project. The Texas refinery, formally acquired in January of this year, has also left inputs for 400 million dollars.

On the other hand, the construction of the Tula coking plant was resumed and another will be built in Salina Cruz, which will guarantee new jobs and a solid path towards self-sufficiency, as well as reducing the environmental impact.

In social matters, the ruler has promoted the creation of diverse social programs to attend to the countryside, education, the welfare of the elderly, people with disabilities and the reforestation of the environment.

AMLO hopes that his citizens can access a free, quality health system available 24 hours a day when his six-year term ends. For this reason, it began working on improving the infrastructure of hospital centers throughout the country with the IMSS Well-being model.

The first state in the country where these changes began was in Nayarit (center-west), a region where people without social security and with a functional operating room are cared for.

Similarly, the head of state has taken into account the native peoples and presented justice plans for the Yaqui, Mayo and Guarijío peoples, with the aim of giving them all the services that correspond to them, such as water and education.

In terms of wages, since López Obrador took office, the purchasing power of Mexicans has grown by 67 percent, for which, according to the president, it is not enough to increase the minimum wage.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source