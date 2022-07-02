New migrant caravan leaves Chiapas for the US | News

A new migrant caravan, whose estimated number is 3,000 members, left in the early hours of this Friday from Tapachula, Chiapas, heading to the north of Mexico, although with the ultimate goal of reaching the United States (USA).

The migrants seek to reach Huixtla, a municipality located about 40 kilometers from Tapachula, to request visas from the National Migration Institute (INM) of Mexico that allow them to travel through the country to reach the United States.

Among other demands, they asked the Government of Mexico for collective transport to move them through a humanitarian corridor that reaches Nuevo León, a state that borders the nation north of the Rio Grande.

The migrants walked along both lanes of the coastal highway, in a route in which the contingent hopes to advance about 42 kilometers to reach the municipality of Huixtla, where they plan to make their request to the INM.

After covering 25 kilometers without incident, they approached the municipality of Huehuetán, where INM and National Guard personnel are located. Mexican authorities will seek to establish a first dialogue table with the caravan.

So far, the group has managed to pass the Viva México immigration checkpoint, still located in the municipality of Tapachula.

Before leaving, on Thursday, the migrant caravan demanded conditions to travel safely and avoid a tragedy like the one in Texas, USA, in which 53 migrants died on Monday after hours crowded into an abandoned truck.

According to the migrants themselves, in this caravan of 3,000 people there would be about 400 pregnant women and a third of the total would be children.

These caravans reflect the record migratory flow to the United States, where the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) detected more than 1.7 million undocumented immigrants on the border with Mexico in fiscal year 2021, which ended the September 30 last.

