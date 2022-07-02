Cuban General Luis Alberto Rodríguez López-Calleja dies | News

The Government of Cuba lamented this Friday the death of Army Division General Luis Alberto Rodríguez López-Calleja, who was executive president of the Business Administration Group of the Revolutionary Armed Forces.

The country’s president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, shared his deep pain and expressed his condolences to the family of Rodríguez López-Calleja.

“A revolutionary has left us, a man who served the country and the Revolution in all its trenches,” the president said through his account on the social network Twitter.

I feel profound pain in expressing my condolences and those of the people of #Cuba to the family and friends of Luis Alberto Rodríguez López-Calleja. A revolutionary has left us, a man who served the Homeland and the Revolution in all his trenches. pic.twitter.com/PXV4SZlGcy

According to the authorities, Rodríguez López-Calleja died of cardiorespiratory arrest at the age of 62.

In addition, he was a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and a deputy to the National Assembly of People’s Power.

For his part, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz offered his condolences. “It is with deep sorrow that I received the news of the death of comrade Luis Alberto, a great businessman, a great economist, a great revolutionary,” he stressed.

On its website, the PCC detailed that Rodríguez López-Calleja “has been a member of the Economic Policy Commission since its creation in August 2006 and in 2011 he heads the Government Commission for attention to the Mariel Special Development Zone.”

“In October 2011 he was appointed president of the Cuban Institute for the Coordination of Collaboration and Investments with the Republic of Angola. He was a member of the Central Committee of the Party since 2011 and of its Political Bureau, since 2021,” he referred in the text.

Likewise, he highlighted the numerous decorations received for his work, such as the Ignacio Agramonte first class, Internationalist Combatant second class, Combatant for Production and Defense medals, among others.





