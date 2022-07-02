Government of Nicaragua declares green and yellow alert before the arrival of a tropical storm | News

The Government of Nicaragua reported this Friday on the declaration of the green and yellow alerts before the arrival of tropical storm Bonnie in the country.

Nicaragua and Costa Rica activate storm emergency plans

Through a statement, he explained that the Nicaraguan Institute of Territorial Studies (Ineter) issued informative note six to indicate the formation of the aforementioned storm from tropical depression number two, which continued its movement “towards the east-southeast, with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h (kilometers per hour) and a travel speed of 31 km/h”.

“Based on this information, Ineter recommends declaring a yellow alert for the entire national territory, due to the impacts that tropical storm Bonnie may cause, both at the time of its impact, transit and exit along the Pacific coast,” he said.

Likewise, he explained that the trajectory at the time of declaring this alert “predicts that it could enter Nicaraguan territory along the South Caribbean coast, between Monkey Point and San Juan de Nicaragua; passing through the south of El Rama, Nueva Guinera, south of Lake Cocibolca and leaving the Pacific Ocean through the isthmus of Rivas, at a point near Tola”.

Municipal authorities, departments and regions are empowered to take the measures they deem necessary to guarantee the attention of the population that is affected in their respective jurisdictions.

Regarding the declared green alert, they indicated that Ineter note five reported that tropical depression two continued to move west “with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h, with a translation speed of 33 km/h “.

The government of President Daniel Ortega instructed that “extraordinary measures be taken in the field of disasters.”

The Nicaraguan authorities urged the population to remain calm and carefully follow the recommendations and information from the institutions that make up the National System for Disaster Prevention, Mitigation and Attention (Sinapred).

Before the arrival of tropical storm Bonnie, the local authorities evacuated the families from the territories through which the meteorological phenomenon is expected to pass, guaranteeing safe conditions during their stay in the established shelters.

Translated by RJ983



