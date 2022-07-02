Record fires recorded in the Brazilian Amazon in June | News

The National Institute for Space Research (INPE) reported this Friday that the fires in the Brazilian Amazon region and the Cerrado recorded records last June.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Lula promises to guarantee the social well-being of Brazilians

Official data showed that 2,562 outbreaks were detected in the Amazon, which represents the highest number in the last 15 years, while in the first half of 2022 there were 7,533 outbreaks, an increase of 17.9 percent compared to the same period. of 2021.

Regarding the Cerrado, 4,239 fire sources were confirmed, which indicates the highest number since 2010, when 6,443 were recorded.

In Amazonia, 2,430 sources of burns were registered in the month of June, the second or INPE. The highest number in 15 years, in all there are 7,401 registered foci, 15% higher than the same period last year.

Pantanal and Cerrado also showed an increase in burns.

�� Greenpeace pic.twitter.com/GNSOnViUQl

— Army Help The Planet (@ARMY_HTP)

July 1, 2022

Similarly, the report pointed out that in the semester there were 10,869 fire outbreaks, 13 percent more compared to 2021.

At the time, INPE assured that last April the Brazilian Amazon lost more than a thousand square kilometers, and in May deforestation was the second highest figure in six years.

According to local media, the fires are also caused by deforestation, mainly caused by illegal mining and the illicit trade of wood, with the Amazon region concentrating more than 70 percent of all mining in the nation.

For his part, the writer Luciano Mendes valued that “it is not possible to save the Amazon and maintain the same (capitalist) mode of production that brought us here.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source