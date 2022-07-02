Bolivian President highlights unity of social organizations | News

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, highlighted this Friday the importance of unity among social organizations and ratified the need to maintain it as the way to achieve positive changes in the future of the country.

“We must rescue the vision that our brothers have had, because once again our native peoples, the four suyus present here, are showing us the way and the way is the unity that Cognasor represents,” said Arce during the first anniversary of the Council of Territorial Government of the Suyus and Native Nations of Oruro (Cognasor).

The president took advantage of the event to highlight the importance of the aforementioned organization on its anniversary and stressed that now “with only one head” it is possible to work better in the process of change that Bolivia is going through.

Together with Suyu Jach’a Karangas, Jatun Killaka Asanajaqi – Jakisa, Suras and Urus – Chipaya, we celebrate the first anniversary of the Territorial Governing Council of the Suyus and Original Nations of Oruro #COGNASOR.

“That is why we always learn from our original peoples, from our suyus, because that path of unity that they have marked a year ago, organizing themselves in the Cognasor, is the true path and it is the correct path for all our social organizations”, he pointed out. .

On this day, the head of state delivered equipment for the offices of the Territorial Government Council of the Suyus and Original Nations of Oruro.

The governor of the department, Johnny Vedia Rodríguez; the mayor of Oruro, Adhemar Wilcarani Morales; the Jiliri Apu Mallku of the Council of Territorial Government of the Suyus and Native Nations of Oruro, Ricardo Choque, among other officials.





