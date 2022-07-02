Lula reiterates his commitment to the reconstruction of Brazil | News

The leader of the Brazilian Workers’ Party (PT), Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, reiterated this Friday that if he wins the presidential elections next October, he will work on the reconstruction of the country and advance in the fight against various social problems it currently faces. the population.

In this sense, the former Brazilian president called for the union of national intelligence to restore happiness and social welfare to the people.

“I am not going to be a president who is thinking about his re-election, but I am going to govern the country for four years so that the Brazilian can definitively recover social welfare, joy and the pleasure of living,” he told local media.

In addition, he assured that he wants to “deliver a Brazil that does not allow a pandemic to kill almost 700,000 people, of which the president is responsible for less than half.”

Lula added that, if elected, he will guarantee social peace in society, establish a brotherly relationship with governors and mayors, since he considers that it is not possible for a country to function by stimulating hatred and divergence.

“With that head and with an open heart, the heart of a passionate man, who is exuding joy and a willingness to work, I am going to help take care of Bahia, Pernambuco, Sao Paulo, take care of Rio Grande do Sul. , to take care of the Brazilian people”, he asserted.

Lula currently leads the surveys on the intention to vote of Brazilians ahead of the October elections, with more than 40 percent approval; while the head of state, Jair Bolsonaro, has 30 percent.





