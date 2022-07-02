Nicaraguan Government Prepared to Protect the Population from Storm Bonnie | News

The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, offered this Friday a balance on the preventive actions before the arrival of tropical storm Bonnie, in which he affirmed that the government he heads is prepared to protect the population before the entry of the phenomenon.

Government of Nicaragua declares alert for a tropical storm

“You have seen how work has been going on, how the institutions have been meeting, visiting different territories, how they have held assemblies at different points to save lives, that is our main objective. And we are still in that work. We are evacuating,” asserted the Sandinista leader.

The president was aware of the situation of nations close to Nicaragua and the trajectory that the tropical storm that is affecting areas of the Central American region may have and is expected to end up damaging countries such as Honduras, Panama, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Mexico (further north), among others.

The leader recalled the experiences lived when the powerful hurricane Juana (1988) hit Nicaragua and how these, and those of other phenomena, have demonstrated the importance of complying with the measures dictated by the Government, whose supreme goal is to protect as many people as possible. human lives.

Tropical storm Bonnie is moving at approximately 28 kilometers per hour and according to the latest report, it is located at a distance of 66 kilometers southeast of San Juan de Nicaragua, on the border with Costa Rica.

Given this situation, the president warned that Bonnie must be touching Nicaraguan lands in an area close to the aforementioned town, for which he ordered to be alert for strong winds (75 kilometers per hour according to the last part) and for intense rains. what it can cause.

The maximum Nicaraguan leader reiterated the importance of the discipline of the population in the face of these phenomena, as well as asking to continue to trust in the effort and commitment of government institutions and to be attentive to the information offered by the country’s leadership and relevant organizations.

This Friday, the Government of Nicaragua issued the green and yellow alerts due to the imminent arrival of tropical storm Bonnie in the country.

