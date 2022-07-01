They demand procedural progress in Bolivia in the Coup d’Etat I case | News

Activists and legislators from Bolivia demanded this Thursday that the justice operators of that country advance resolutely in the criminal process so that Jeanine Áñez and other de facto authorities are tried for terrorism and conspiracy in the Coup d’etat I case.

The coordinator of the Promoter Committee of the trial against the former de facto president, Aldo Michel, declared to local media that judges and prosecutors have to get in tune with the clamor for justice of the people and especially of the victims.

He also referred to obstacles used by the participants in the November 2019 coup to delay or prevent the development of the proceedings, such as not appearing to testify.

Know the complete sentence of the trial against Jeanine Añez and others, case “Coup d’etat II” . In point 5.II are the unfulfilled facts and articles.

Recently, the lawyer Jorge Nina presented to the Public Prosecutor’s Office an amplifying complaint against these political actors, and added the names of Carlos Mesa, Jorge Quiroga, Luis Fernando Camacho, Waldo Albarracín, Israel Alanoca and Samuel Doria Medina to the criminal trial against the former de facto president.

The assemblyman for Cochabamba, Sergio de la Zerda, considered the request for expansion appropriate because Áñez did not act alone, and this is corroborated by statements by Mesa, Quiroga and Camacho about their participation in the constitutional rupture.

Deputy Héctor Arce (MAS) asks the Public Ministry to activate the migration alert for Tuto Quiroga, Carlos Mesa, Samuel Doria Medina and Luis Fernando Camacho. He did not rule out that these politicians could flee so as not to testify in the Coup d’Etat I case. pic.twitter.com/Ktput3FtaZ

In the opinion of deputy Héctor Arce, they had an active, intellectual and material participation in the coup against former president Evo Morales, for which he considered it unacceptable that up to now Mesa, Doria Medina, Camacho and Albarracín have not responded to justice.

Ricardo Paz appeared before the Prosecutor’s Office

This Wednesday, the advisor to former President Carlos Mesa, Ricardo Paz, attended the La Paz Prosecutor’s Office, who admitted having participated in the meeting on November 10, 2019 on the premises of the Bolivian Catholic University (UCB), in which the coup took place. of State against Evo Morales.

According to local media, Paz and Doria Medina were involved in the Coup d’Etat I case due to statements given to the Prosecutor’s Office by Áñez, who also mentioned Mesa and Quiroga, among others.

Samuel Doria Medina, millionaire businessman, political boss and formula companion to the vice presidency of Jeanine Áñez in 2019, must appear to testify this Thursday as a witness in the Coup I case pic.twitter.com/qFgcn69Cw9

Regarding Doria Medina, his appearance before the Public Ministry in La Paz was scheduled for this Thursday at 10:00 local time, but he did not appear. She alleged that she is out of the country, undergoing cancer treatment, and requested a new date and time to testify.

Press reports indicate that Doria Medina also participated in the meetings at UCB. A witness to those meetings, former minister Teresa Morales, said that the politician threatened to apply a plan B that was nothing more than usurping the Executive Power and placing Áñez in it.

On June 10, Áñez was sentenced to ten years in prison for the crimes of breach of duties and resolutions contrary to the Constitution.





