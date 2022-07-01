Political factions in Haiti agree to continue dialogue | News

The main political forces in Haiti agreed on Wednesday to continue exchanges in order to reach a consensus after having their meetings suspended on several occasions due to differences.

The factions headed by Prime Minister Ariel Henry and the leader of Montana, Magalie Comeau Denis, established the representatives who will attend the next meetings.

The decision was considered based on a letter from the current Haitian premier, who pointed out that “it is not necessary to be in 100 percent agreement on all the issues and all the details, to decide to move forward together.”

Coppos Haïti et Alliés congratulated Prime Minister Ariel Henry for the formation of the dialogue committee charged with discussing with the Montana/PEN team. Coppos Haïti et Alliés sue the committee to rejoin the mediation commission for a consensus with a larger name.

— Radio Tele Toupatou (@RToupatou)

June 29, 2022

In this sense, Henry highlighted the need to initiate “unconditionally serious and profound discussions on the essential issues on which there is already a convergence of points of view.”

On the one hand, among those who will participate, the Secretary General of the Presidency, Josué Pierre-Louis; the Secretary of State for the integration of people with disabilities, Génard Joseph; and former senators Edmonde Supplice Beauzile and Louis Gérald.

Clashes between gangs in #Haiti They caused the death of 191 people in just two weeks. In addition, 57 vehicles and 81 houses were set on fire, according to a report by the National Human Rights Network (RNDDH).

Who dares to visit that neighboring country?

– Francisco Peña (@ElCorrectoRD)

June 28, 2022

For the Montana team, Magalie Comeau Denis; Jacques Ted St-Dec; Dunois Erick Cantave; Ernst Mathurin; as well as former deputies Hugues Célestin and Antoine Rodon Bien-Aimé.

Meanwhile, the National Network for the Defense of Human Rights specified that 191 people have been killed as a result of clashes between armed gangs north of Port-au-Prince.

Accordingly, it is specified that among the victims 107 men, 76 women and 8 minors are reported. Similarly, 17 women raped and subsequently murdered, as well as 158 orphaned children, are recorded.





