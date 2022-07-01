Argentina confirms sixth case of monkeypox | News

The Argentine Ministry of Health confirmed this Thursday the sixth case of monkeypox in that country, a young resident in the province of Córdoba, who has a history of travel to Mexico.

Through a statement, the entity specified that the 25-year-old patient was in contact with an infected person. In addition, he presented symptoms such as fever, severe headache and general malaise on June 19, arrived in the country on the 20th and made a telephone medical consultation on the 25th.

“According to the information provided by the province, the person has been in isolation since the day he arrived in the country, June 20, and is progressing favorably with home control,” the Ministry detailed.

The confirmation of the diagnosis was in charge of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (INEI) of the National Administration of Laboratories and Institutes of Health “Dr. Carlos Malbrán”, after processing the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

“From May 27 to date, six cases of this disease have been confirmed in the country, five with travel history,” the Ministry of Health reported.

Of the infected people in Argentina, so far they have not been registered

So far, Argentina has not reported secondary cases or contagion to third parties due to monkeypox, and all those confirmed have a history of travel to other countries.

The Argentine health authority recalled that “between one and five days later, a rash is added to the skin, which goes through different stages until it forms a scab that then falls off. Infected people are contagious until all the scabs have fallen off.”

the #monkeypox outbreak is an evolving health threat. To stop the further spread of the virus, @QUIEN has issued a series of guidance and recommendations for governments, health professionals and the public. Here is the latest one on gatherings:

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros)

June 28, 2022

Until last June 22, a total of 3,413 cases of monkeypox were reported in the world in at least 50 nations where it is not endemic, with Europe being the continent with the highest incidence of the disease, with 86 percent of those diagnosed. .

America follows with 11 percent, Africa with 2 percent and less than 1 percent in territories of the Eastern Mediterranean and the Western Pacific. In addition, Nigeria is the only country where a person has died from the current outbreak.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



