Government of Costa Rica urges prevention against tropical storms | News

The president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, urged the population this Thursday to take preventive measures in the face of the impact that the arrival of tropical wave number 13 may generate, stressing that “a gram of prevention is worth a kilo of cure.”

“All entities are prepared and the support of the people of Costa Rica is very important and we ask the communities that could be affected, or with high probability, to take the corresponding measures and heed the call of the authorities and not expose themselves,” Chavez said.

The declaration was made after a meeting of the Emergency Operations Center (COE) to define the actions to face the coming tropical storm.

Today we trace the route before the imminent emergency of tropical wave #13.

According to the president, they have the emergency decree ready in case the wave becomes a cyclone and, in case of leaving damage, a budget will be available for the reconstruction of infrastructure.

During the meeting with the press, the director of the National Meteorological Institute (IMN), Werner Stolz, explained that the storm will have a significant impact between Friday and next Saturday, while maintaining the expected trajectory at a speed of 31 kilometers per hour. , with winds of 65 kilometers per hour.

According to Stolz, among the regions most affected by what would become Tropical Storm Bonnie would be the North Zone, North Caribbean and much of the Pacific Coast.

On the other hand, the Minister of Public Education, Anna Katharina Müller, stated that classes will be suspended throughout the country starting at noon next Friday.

In turn, the president of the National Emergency Commission, Alejandro Picado, recalled the orange alert decreed in almost the entire country, as well as the change from green to yellow alert for the southern Caribbean area.





