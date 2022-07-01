Mexican president affirms that the Ayotzinapa case will be resolved this year | News

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, affirmed this Thursday that the case regarding the disappearance of the 43 normalista students from Ayotzinapa in 2014, in the state of Guerrero (southwest), will be resolved this year, after having the evidence about what happened. .

Mexico announces opening of files of the Ayotzinapa case

“We already know what happened, we are missing some things to complement (the investigation), because remember that it is also a judicial process and you can have evidence, but you have to certify those tests, you have to validate them according to procedures,” he said. leader.

Likewise, the head of state commented that the investigation continues to advance and “there are already many elements. However, we don’t want to rush, we want to have all the elements.”

López Obrador acknowledged that the resolution of this case is “one of the unfulfilled demands or the commitments I made that I have not been able to fulfill” during his administration, emphasizing that “this year the Ayotzinapa thing will remain.”

The Secretariat of National Defense of Mexico (Sedena) delivered, on June 22, more than 18,845 pages with documentary evidence on the disappearance of the students to those in charge of the investigation.

Mothers and fathers of the 43 disappeared students of #Ayotzinapa They march in Mexico City to demand the live presentation of their children. The pain of other families who are also looking for their loved ones in the Glorieta del Desaparecido is added. pic.twitter.com/U2OW67lMzN

– Tlachinollan CDHM (@Tlachinollan)

June 26, 2022

The 43 students from the Isidro Burgos Rural Normal School in Ayotzinapa disappeared on the night of September 26 and the early morning of September 27, 2014.

To date, their relatives have demanded that the investigation move forward to find out the truth about what happened and that those responsible be brought to justice.

At the time, the lawyer for the mothers and fathers of the normalistas, Vidulfo Rosales, assured that “the only thing the Judiciary does is hinder the knowledge of the truth, hinder the processes that do not allow the investigations to advance adequately” .





