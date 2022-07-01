Bolivia announces protection measures against the fifth wave of Covid-19 | News

The National Strategic Council for Health Emergencies of Bolivia reported this Thursday that measures will be implemented in the face of the increase in the number of positive patients in the country, within the framework of the fifth wave of cases.

The Minister of Health and Sports, Jeyson Auza, said that given the concern of the country’s president, Luis Arce, about the situation, the plenary session that brings together 11 ministries was convened to evaluate the measures that prevent the pandemic from generating a greater impact.

“After exposing the true epidemiological situation, the results achieved, the projections we have, a new resolution has been issued in which the new biosafety measures that we are going to establish in the Plurinational State of Bolivia are determined in 17 articles,” he said. .

We demonstrate that thanks to the strategy to fight Covid-19 we drastically reduce mortality and at the same time guarantee the administration of vaccines for all our people. We will continue working to protect the lives of all Bolivians.

The provision will take effect from July 1 to August 31, and reinforces the mandatory use of the face mask; calls to avoid the use of closed spaces to carry out activities and emphasizes the importance of vaccination.

“In the same way, the autonomous departmental and municipal governments, above all, are responsible for carrying out antigen diagnostic tests and real-time PCR and vaccination against Covid-19 for free, since the Government has guaranteed all the necessary supplies in the entire national territory,” Auza asserted.

Likewise, according to the early warnings issued by the Ministry of Health, the departmental and municipal governments will be in charge of regulating the opening hours of stores and shopping centers; holding events with agglomeration of people; as well as the capacity for recreational, sports, cultural and religious activities.

The official reiterated the importance of complying with the State’s measures to control the recent wave of cases with the least number of infected patients, in therapy and deceased.

“We show that thanks to the strategy to fight Covid-19 we drastically reduce mortality and at the same time guarantee the administration of vaccines for all our people. We will continue working to protect the lives of all Bolivians”, he concluded.





