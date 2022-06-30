Latin America

Murder of a Mexican journalist in the state of Tamaulipas | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 4 mins ago
1 minute read

Journalist Antonio de la Cruz was assassinated this Wednesday morning in Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas, northern Mexico, as he was leaving his home, reported the General Coordinator of Social Communication and Spokesman for the Government of the Republic, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Mexico announces opening of files of the Ayotzinapa case

In a tweet, the spokesman for the Presidency assured that “We must not allow more attacks on journalists or activists. These crimes will not go unpunished.”

In the attack, the communicator’s daughter and his wife, who are under medical attention in a hospital in the northern entity, were injured, confirmed the governor of the entity, Francisco Cabeza de Vaca in response to versions about the death of the minor.

De la Cruz works at the newspaper Expreso de Tamaulipas, a publishing house that demanded that the authorities “at all levels do justice.”

Antonio de la Cruz, the tenth communicator killed so far this year in Mexico, covered news stories, agriculture, and the environment.

In a statement, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) reported that the Special Prosecutor’s Office for the Attention of Crimes Committed against Freedom of Expression (FEADLE) has already opened an investigation folder of the case.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 4 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The popular victory and the new Power | Opinion

14 mins ago

Argentine President visits indigenous leader Milagro Sala | News

2 hours ago

Peasants in Paraguay protest against arrests and evictions | News

4 hours ago

University Students in Guatemala Protest for Presumed Election Fraud | News

7 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.