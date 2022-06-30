Murder of a Mexican journalist in the state of Tamaulipas | News

Journalist Antonio de la Cruz was assassinated this Wednesday morning in Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas, northern Mexico, as he was leaving his home, reported the General Coordinator of Social Communication and Spokesman for the Government of the Republic, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas.

In a tweet, the spokesman for the Presidency assured that “We must not allow more attacks on journalists or activists. These crimes will not go unpunished.”

In the attack, the communicator’s daughter and his wife, who are under medical attention in a hospital in the northern entity, were injured, confirmed the governor of the entity, Francisco Cabeza de Vaca in response to versions about the death of the minor.

De la Cruz works at the newspaper Expreso de Tamaulipas, a publishing house that demanded that the authorities “at all levels do justice.”

Antonio de la Cruz, the tenth communicator killed so far this year in Mexico, covered news stories, agriculture, and the environment.

In a statement, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) reported that the Special Prosecutor’s Office for the Attention of Crimes Committed against Freedom of Expression (FEADLE) has already opened an investigation folder of the case.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



