The popular victory and the new Power | Opinion

On Sunday, June 19, 11,292,758 Colombian men and women voted for Gustavo Petro and Francia Márquez, and we decided to begin to change the disaster that the oligarchies in power have left us for 203 years, since when August 7, 1819 materialized our first independence.

Millions of compatriots mobilized through jungles, mountains, rivers, coasts and valleys; sidewalks, neighborhoods, streets and squares in search of the ballot boxes to vote for Change and defeat the hatred, lies, cheating, fear, the threat of fraud, corruption and repression that have attacked the heart and the mind of the population, bombarded daily by the government’s propaganda, the false narrative of its media and the sheaf of its staggered candidates.

All those actors of the establishment were defeated: 688,102 votes was the final difference between Gustavo Petro and Rodolfo Hernández, a difference that gave a solid and clear victory to the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the Historical Pact and the Broad Front grouped around him, although the pollsters from the system predicted a supposed ‘vote-finish’ with the candidate from all the united right.

That of June 19 has been the largest vote achieved by any presidential candidate in the entire republican life of Colombia, and that honor belongs to a man and a woman who emerged from the popular base, hardened in the social struggle and registered in the postulates of progressivism, alternative ideas and leftist philosophy.

With brief periods in which, in 203 years, some liberal progressives attempted social reforms that were finally frustrated by blood and fire by the same liberal, conservative and Uribe elites (a mixture of both), ours has been the history of inequalities, segregation, betrayals and all violence.

We are now protagonists of a new era that will probably last for decades and that we must know how to deal with, intelligently and firmly, to avoid the infinite ambushes that will set us up on the path that is just beginning.

The victory of Petro and France has given birth to a creature, change, which will only grow fed by the popular sap and which will take a long time to give many of its definitive results. For this we will require a lot of patience.

Several of the underlying transformations will only be seen in their full magnitude in the following four-year terms, completed by those who pick up the baton of the two current leaders, since we will have to start building popular hegemonies to give continuity to what could become our second independence.

Let us be aware that this is only the beginning, because the most difficult part is coming: to begin to break down two centuries of inequity, racism and exclusion, fundamental generators of the atavistic violence that has marked our history of wars, massacres, massacres, assassinations and crimes against women. humanity.

epic feat

June 19 marked a memorable popular feat forged over more than a year, which began in April 2021 with the historic social uprising against the neoliberal policies of Iván Duque, and which lasted for months, despite the brutal repression and massacres perpetrated by the government.

As the president-elect highlighted in his emotional victory speech and reiterated on Thursday, June 23, upon receiving the credential that officially certifies him as president-elect from the National Electoral Council, youth have a substantial role to play in this victory, especially those who participated in the massive protests of 2019 and 2021, and that even days before the elections she was being repressed and imprisoned by the regime.

Three million new voters, mainly poor people, and one million 300 young people, between the ages of 18 and 21, who gambled for change, who said “we are not going to let this true option of a different government pass by,” they signed. victory and being able to go from the 8,541,617 votes reached in the first round on May 29, to 11,292,758 in the second round, on June 19.

It has been a true popular victory, against the regime’s manguala, because the 10,604,656 votes for Hernández are not his, in a significant percentage, they are the product of the unification of all the machinery and mafias of the old country, entangled in the which many citizens remained who believed in their matrix of misinformation and slander, and fell into their traps.

The demonstrations of joy and popular love for the victory reflect the spontaneous and sincere level of commitment that a very large sector of the country had with the construction of this victory, which in recent weeks has been subjected to a right-wing campaign to twist its your will, your enthusiasm and your vote.

But the defamations against Petro, France and the Historical Pact did not achieve the purposes intended by the system’s press, and, instead, the participation of the people in the June 19 event became a mobilization challenge, despite transportation difficulties and lack of resources, and the final result was awaited with an expectation rarely felt in popular history.

The explosions of joy in homes, shopping malls, public squares, fields and cities reflect the level of acceptance that Petro, France and the fight for real change reached in the soul of the majority of the people.

new winds

Petro and France will not let us down. The threat of gatopardismo (“change so that nothing changes”) will not break through, because the presidential formula of the Historic Pact has a clean and unshakeable trajectory that will avoid deviation.

The change for life, one of the central ideas of the campaign, began to make its way from the very moment of the election: a call from the US president to President-elect Petro on an equal footing; contact with the president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to normalize relations and put an end to Duque’s disastrous policy on the border; new definitions of the partisan forces to form solid majorities of the Historical Pact and allies in the Chamber and Senate, in order to guarantee the expeditious processing of the economic, social and political reforms that change urgently requires; acceptance of dialogue by Álvaro Uribe after Petro’s joint meeting with Iván Duque to ease tensions in the country; approach of the majority of the unions to the elect president; guidelines from now on in terms of education, expenses and economic policy by the new head of state.

All these events and many others in progress are evidence of the new political climate, very different from the one that extreme right-wing activists and fans of fascism, like some who persist with criminal messages on networks, expected to have in order to encourage the war of hatred and initiate the siege economic.

However, the alert of the people and their organizations must continue to be maximum, the right does not sleep and the conspiracy is still latent.

The political phenomenon constituted by Petro, France and the gigantic popular support given to their struggle and their program have shocked the old elites and have shaken the structures of the establishment, not only in Colombia, but throughout the continent.

We have begun the path of changes and new power. The hardest begins. But the joy of the popular victory and the conviction that we have the historical reason nest in our minds and in our hearts as engines of the urgent transformations that the country awaits.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



