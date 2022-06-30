Argentine President visits indigenous leader Milagro Sala | News

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, suspended his agenda this Wednesday to travel to the province of Jujuy (northwest) and visit the indigenous leader Milagro Sala, who is hospitalized with a picture of deep vein thrombosis.

Fernández argued that “my concern about the situation of the Sala is not new and I have raised it a thousand times since this cycle of persecution began”, and recalled that, even before becoming President, in December 2016, the Had visited.

In this sense, he referred to his respective visits to Evo Morales and Lula Da Silva, at a time when both leaders were judicially persecuted.

The president denounced what he called “a practice that was spread throughout the previous government (Mauricio Macri, 2015-2019), a practice of persecution, of inventing causes.”

The president said that the Argentine legal system is based on the principle of innocence and that “we can all enjoy freedom until a final sentence,” but “none of this has happened in the case of Milagro.”

I want to restate my commitment to Milagro Sala.

I have always raised the inappropriateness of his detention and the irregularity of the process. It is a miracle that she has been persecuted, she has been deprived of her freedom for 7 years and both her health and that of her husband have deteriorated a lot. pic.twitter.com/Hbg7OLu6qr

– Alberto Fernández (@alferdez)

June 29, 2022

According to the Argentine president, “in a rule of law, Justice must work in a different way from how I feel it works in Jujuy. I ask the judges to put aside theories and doctrines that were spread in years prior to our government and that definitely contradict the essence of the rule of law”.

Likewise, he demanded that the Supreme Court rule on the case against Milagro Sala that is in his power.

Sala was accused of several crimes, all considered political persecution, all at the request of the then governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales and endorsed, even before the UN by the then president Macri.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



