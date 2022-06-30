Peasants in Paraguay protest against arrests and evictions | News

Latin America

Peasants in Paraguay protest against arrests and evictions

Members of the National Peasant Federation (FNC) of Paraguay carried out a mobilization this Wednesday in front of the Ministry of the Interior to reject the arrest of ten people during a land eviction operation by the police in the department of Caaguazú.

In this sense, the peasants gathered in the police stations and headquarters of the judiciary in 15 points of the South American country, in rejection of the eviction carried out in an area of ​​the Tembiaporá district.

According to local media, agents of the National Police prevented the protesters from reaching the headquarters of the state portfolio, located on the corner of Chile and Manduvirá, in the capital.

It is worth mentioning that the mobilization was called after 500 police officers and a helicopter were deployed last Tuesday at the San Jorge company in the Tembiaporã district, in the Department of Caaguazú.

Thus, the police deployment was carried out in compliance with a court order on a property that has a dimension of 1,200 hectares and that belongs to the Cereales company.

Given the event, the member of the National Peasant Federation, César Riveros, specified that the measure used by the authorities to vacate the property in the area is not a way out for the peasants.

