University Students in Guatemala Protest for Presumed Election Fraud | News

Guatemalan student organizations demonstrated this Wednesday in the capital of this nation, Guatemala City, in protest against an alleged fraud in the elections to elect the rector of the University of San Carlos (USAC), the only state house of higher education in the Central American country. .

CMIO.org in sequence:

State of public calamity ratified due to rains in Guatemala

During the protest this Wednesday organized by the University Front for the Rescue of the USAC, the demonstrators toured the historic center of the capital city before arriving at the central campus of the state educational entity.

The schoolboys rejected the results of the elections that took place on May 14, which ended up placing Walter Mazariegos as the new rector of USAC, alleging manipulation of the results.

#29J #ElFraudeSeCae

Thousands of students, teachers and workers from the University of San Carlos march from zone 1 to the university city in zone 12 in rejection of the electoral fraud imposed on Walter Mazariegos as rector.

It will fall! Mafiariegos is going to fall! pic.twitter.com/O8KLNmyNZv

— Permanent Assembly for the Rescue of the USAC (@asambleausac)

June 29, 2022

In a statement issued by the protagonists of the protest, it is stated that the Military Forces and the National Civil Police prevented opposition voters from entering the polling place on May 14, which was the main reason why Mazariegos was elected as rector.

In addition, several of the university students denounced that only the Mazariegos list was presented and the participation of the other candidate, the current human rights attorney, Jordán Rodas, was not allowed.

In this sense, the university students and social organizations assure that the fraud was committed with impunity and the complicity of the state authorities, so the elected rector should not take office and the election should be repeated, complying with the established canons so that it is fair.

Likewise, the students argued that this manipulation violates university autonomy while harshly criticizing the silence of the Public Ministry.

Despite the complaints and the general strike in which the university finds itself, the USAC Rector reported that Mazariegos’ swearing-in and inauguration ceremony will take place on July 1st.

Several Guatemalan experts have noted that the appointment of the rector of the USAC has political influence on the subsequent election of the attorney general of the Public Ministry and the magistrates of the Constitutional Court.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source