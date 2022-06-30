Cuba denounces that US policy encourages illegal migration | News

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, denounced this Wednesday that the migration policy of the United States (USA) together with the intensification of the economic, financial and commercial blockade, leads to the favoring of irregular, insecure and illegal migration.

“The handling of migratory relations with Cuba by the US Government for political purposes, together with the maximum economic pressure, constitutes incentives for irregular migration, human trafficking and the organized crime associated with it, with serious consequences. consequences”, pointed out the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Likewise, Rodríguez pointed out that the White House and the State Department, before issuing criteria for Cuba and “other countries with fabricated legends and crude slanderous campaigns,” should review “the deplorable record in terms of human rights” of the nation. .

The painful death of more than 40 migrants in Texas shows the repressive, discriminatory & exclusionary behavior against migrants, which has become common practice in the US.

Our heartfelt condolences to the relatives of the victims & wishes for the prompt recovery of the injured.

– Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP)

June 28, 2022

For his part, the specialist of the US General Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dariel Quintana, said that “thousands of lives have been lost trying to cross the Strait of Florida guided by the promise that they will be received there , many families have been separated for similar reasons, and, in addition, instability has been created in countries in the region that have been used as bridges to reach the United States.”

Another of the reflections issued by Bruno Rodríguez was following the death of more than 40 migrants in Texas. The fact, denounced the chancellor “reflects the repressive, discriminatory and exclusionary conduct against migrants that has become practice in the US.”

The Cuban Foreign Ministry reiterated that the Joe Biden government has applied laws, regulations, coercive measures and arbitrary lists to our country for more than six decades.

“The blockade has been a permanent tool in the policy of successive US administrations against Cuba,” the diplomatic entity stressed.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



